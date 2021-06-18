Sports2 A Days Preview: Denham Springs

72°
A talented but experienced sophomore class was the main reason for optimism at Denham Springs despite a 1-7 record in 2020. That group, led by 4 star quarterback Reese Mooney, heads into 2021 with a year of experience under their belt and look to make waves in District 4-5A.
