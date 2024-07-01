Sports2-A-Days Preview: Albany Hornets

Baton Rouge - The Albany Hornets are looking to bounce back and have a winning season after their 5-5 finish in 2023.

The Hornets will return about 10 starters and many players will play on both sides of the ball. Head Coach John Legoria even saying that All-District player Ethan Hebert could possibly play up to three positions.

Albany has a veteran offensive line returning led by four year starter Josiah Shockley. Coach Legoria also emphasizes that the offensive and defensive lines will be the Hornets' biggest strength this season.

Albany's offense uses a three running back system. That paired with a veteran line should make for a lot of success. However, they have not narrowed down a true starting quarterback heading into the season.

"We lost our quarterback. A very good senior quarterback last year, so right now we're looking at three guys. Ethan Hebert who plays linebacker is probably the number one guy right now. Then the next guy is probably the incoming freshman. Eli Miller is going to be a pretty good player for us down the road. We expect big things out of him, and also, Jake Milton is also in contention of that starting spot," Legoria says.

The Hornets have options with finding a quarterback, but coach Legoria says the weakness is how the quarterback will play by the time the season approaches. As far as how he wants his quarterback to perform this season, Legoria says, "I mean we run the ball a lot, so don't make mistakes. Play within the game and just don't give games away. If things aren't there, tuck it and run."

Albany will open their season at home against Westminster Christian Academy on September 6.