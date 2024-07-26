Sports2-A-Days: Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - With a new coach, the Ponchatoula football team looks to improve on a first-round playoff exit last season.

Longtime assistant Tim Walters takes over as the Green Wave's Head Coach. He replaces Trey Willie, who took a job on the Southeastern Louisiana football staff.

After finishing with a 5-6 record last season, Ponchatoula also has to replace starting quarterback Bishop Davis.



Coach Walters tells WBRZ Braydin Perrin will step up in his place and has all the starting skill players back to work with.

Unfortunately, the Green Wave has to replace the entire offensive line.

"We got five new starters on the offensive line, so, you know, they need time to come together and gel as a unit, and then it's three new guys back there in the secondary," Walters said. "That's kind of the two areas where, you know, we need to see some growth, there's a lot of inexperience, but those guys are working hard, and they're improving, so we expect them to be ready to play come August."

While the secondary may be a weakness, Ponchatoula's defensive front seven will stand out.

Coach Walters expects big seasons from middle linebacker Jacob Robinson and defensive lineman Jacoby Berry.

The Green Wave will once again compete in District 6-5A. They start their season at Walker on September 6.