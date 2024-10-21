Southern University students encouraging others to register to vote before the deadline

BATON ROUGE — The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, and students at Southern University say they are encouraging others to register before it's too late.

Student Kendrick Francis said he isn't registered but he is making an effort to register before time runs out.

“I am currently not registered but I am going to go take care of that,” said Francis.

A lot of students were urging the importance of making sure to register so your vote can be counted on the November 5th ballot.

"You need to vote this year! Now is your time to go vote,” said student Faith Beckum.

Many students like Jerzi Bernard said it is their first time registering to vote, especially in the presidential race.

“I feel like now I got a say so,” said Bernard.

Some students say they are motivated from the past when minorities were not able to vote. They said they are going to exercise their right to vote.

“I think it’s good for everybody to be registered to vote to use their voice and to speak their mind, because at a certain time we weren’t able to,” said student Madisan Williams.

“I take it very seriously because I know how hard people before me fought for me to be able to vote,” said Jaria Hunter.

Students said that if you do not exercise your right to vote, then you are missing out on a valuable opportunity to make your voice heard.

“You voting for the wrong person is you not voting at all. It can really mess up what we have going for the future. So if you don’t vote, then your voice is not heard,” said Javon Staves.

The students said that the time is now for everyone to make a difference by not only registering but going to the polls to vote.

“It was a point in time where we didn’t have voices, like they didn’t hear our voices. It’s time now and it’s time to vote,” said Adekunle Ajayi.

Early voting is October 18 through October 29, excluding Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.