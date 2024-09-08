Southern putting week one loss behind them to prepare for home opener

BATON ROUGE - Southern head coach Terrence Graves has a 48-hour rule after games. Once 48 hours have passed since the game clock hit zero, everyone must put that game behind them and turn their attention to the next matchup on the schedule.

That's especially true after the Jags lost in their season opener to McNeese; a game they held their opponent scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Graves and company have had time to break down the film and dissect what went wrong in Lake Charles. Now, it's about fixing those problems and allowing the mistakes to make them better.

Southern struggled with costly penalties, turnovers, an offense that couldn't find its rhythm and a defense that lost their composure near the end of the game.

Those problems cannot continue if the Jags want to win their home opener Saturday. Southern is hosting Savannah State for the Pete Richardson Classic.

While the Tigers may be a Division II program, Graves and his team are not underestimating the competitiveness Savannah State head coach Aaron Kelton and his team will walk into A.W. Mumford Stadium with.

"Coach Kelton will have those guys ready to play, and we'll be ready to play as well because we know that those guys will be looking to come in here and try to get a win. We're going to do what we need to do to make sure we come out on top," Graves said at his weekly press conference.

Southern takes on Savannah State on Saturday at 6 p.m. That game will be streamed on HBCU Go.