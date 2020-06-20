Some Tigerland bars to temporarily close after staff, patrons test positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Health confirmed Friday that at least 100 COVID-19 cases were reported among people who worked in or visited Tigerland this past weekend.

The state says the outbreak was tied to multiple bars in Tigerland, and anyone who visited the area over the weekend should self-quarantine and watch themselves for symptoms.

JL's Place and Reggie's had already announced plans to close for one week to test employees for COVID-19 and have both bars professionally cleaned after word got out that several Tigerland patrons and employees tested positive for the virus.

So far, a handful of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at both JL's Place and Reggie's, according to the owner.

A third bar, Fred's, will be closed at least Thursday night.

"Any place can pose a threat," the state's top COVID-19 doctor reaffirmed Thursday, reminding people to follow social distancing recommendations.

"We need everybody to be vigilant about their surroundings," Dr. Alex Billioux said.

Bars are allowed to reopen in Louisiana under the current phase of business operations. Next week, the state will update whether Louisiana can move into the so-called phase 3.

"These are college kids, and they're partying," one bar owner said to WBRZ after numerous patrons to various Tigerland bars tested positive for coronavirus after visiting establishments.

On social media, people claimed to have tested positive after a weekend at the bars. Posts were not just from people in Baton Rouge, but also New Orleans, who reported groups came to Baton Rouge from out of town.

Since June 10, there have been 4200 new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, the governor said Thursday.

