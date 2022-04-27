Slaughter football team building from the ground up

Slaughter, LA - "If they look down to me, they don't know what's coming for them."

Damiquin Minor isn't kidding. The Slaughter star receiver racked up 235 all-purpose yards for 3 touchdowns on Friday night, while also grabbing 8 tackles at cornerback.

The junior showing Coach Devyn Baker what he means to this team, "He's a kid that's very humble, everything that he gets he deserves, if I ask him to play running back, he'll play running back no questions asked, if I ask him to play slot, he'll play slot no questions asked and the kid will do whatever it takes to win and that's a kid every coach wants to coach."

This year the Slaughter football program is playing varsity football for the first time as they step in to class 1A.

The Knights soon hope to have a home field to call their own, but for now while the new school is still under construction, Coach Baker and his team take a short run down the road to practicing at the elemtary school field with no lines or field goal posts, building their community something new to cheer for one practice at a time.

"It's going up slowly, but we are getting to the top," said Minor, "When we first get on the field we see bigger schools, we get nervous but once we start playing we have better players. And if they keep playing like that, we will win.

"I wanted to put them in a situation where they can fight through adversity and they've shown me that in year one. Now we are a real football team and we have to do what it takes to make it to the playoffs and bring a state championship back to Slaughter."

A goal that ends in the Superdome, one they are building from scratch.