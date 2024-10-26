Six displaced after evening fire on Warfield Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Four adults and two children are displaced after an overloaded outlet caused a fire at a Warfield Avenue duplex.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday where they saw smoke coming from one side of the duplex. All of the residents had already escaped unharmed and no injuries were reported.

Crews contained the fire by 5:30 p.m., but the unit sustained smoke damage.