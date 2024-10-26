64°
Latest Weather Blog
Six displaced after evening fire on Warfield Avenue
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Four adults and two children are displaced after an overloaded outlet caused a fire at a Warfield Avenue duplex.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday where they saw smoke coming from one side of the duplex. All of the residents had already escaped unharmed and no injuries were reported.
Crews contained the fire by 5:30 p.m., but the unit sustained smoke damage.
News
BATON ROUGE — Four adults and two children are displaced after an overloaded outlet caused a fire at a Warfield... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration