Six displaced after evening fire on Warfield Avenue

2 hours 49 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, October 23 2024 Oct 23, 2024 October 23, 2024 7:47 PM October 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE — Four adults and two children are displaced after an overloaded outlet caused a fire at a Warfield Avenue duplex.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday where they saw smoke coming from one side of the duplex. All of the residents had already escaped unharmed and no injuries were reported.

Crews contained the fire by 5:30 p.m., but the unit sustained smoke damage.

