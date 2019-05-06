Signing Day 2017

BATON ROUGE - High school seniors across the Baton Rouge area will be committing to their chosen NCAA teams Wednesday for National Signing Day.

West Feliciana High School

Brent Williams - Army

Hunter Smith - ULM

Ronald Sims - Northwestern St.

Scotlandville High School

Levi Lewis, QB, Louisiana Lafayette

Donald Augusts, WR, Independence CC (Kansas)

Marcus Harris, LB, Independence CC (Kansas)

Marquis Britten, DB, University of Incarnate Word, TX

Richard Bates, OL (undecided)

Brian Thomas OL (undecided)

Plaquemine High School

Trey Williams, CB, NW St.

Abraham Delfin, OL, 1st generation natural born citizen, West Pt.

Kevin Dominque, RB (between Ball St. Incarnate Word, TX St. West Pt.)

Todd Harris DB - LSU

McKinley High School

Jarvais (jarvay) Robinson, DB, Trinity College

East Ascension High School

Adrian Ealy – Oklahoma OT

Justin Daniels SS, Hutchinson CC

Trevor Fleming OL, Grambling

Demontry Jacobs, DE, Grambling

Dylan Williams, DB, Pearl River CC

Gage Bourgeois, TE, Pearl River CC

Kennan Dunn, Independence, Trinity (Chicago)

Justin Harris DE, Baylor and others

Glen Oaks High School

Stadford Anderson, RB, Northwestern State (1st team all district)

Livonia High School

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Stephen Guidry, WR, Hinds CC (MS) Juco transfer to LSU, played at Livonia

Kendrick Paul, WR Jackson State

Jonathan Hawkins, DL - Midwestern State (TX)

Darryl Rogers, WR - Northwestern Oklahoma State

Derrick Wells, ATH - Northwestern Oklahoma State

Toliver Tripeaux, LB - Cumberland University, TN

Preferred Walk-ons

Christion Edwards, DB - Southeastern LA

Sheldon Nelson, OL, Grambling State

Nick DeRogers, DB, Grambling State

Dutchtown High School

Adam Sparks, CB–Missouri

Kyle Sarrazan, DL – Louisiana College

Christian Life Academy

Jacob Kibodi – Texas A&M

Jason Briggs – Texas Southern

Chase Williams – Grambling

Austin Ash – Millsaps

Billy Baker – Oklahoma Christian

Parkview Baptist High School

McKane Kinchen - Northwestern St.

Matthew Murla - USAF

Wade Simmons - LA College

Dauton Sibley - LA College

Trent Kavanaugh - Georgetown

Central High School

Dylan Fury, OL Louisiana College

Dontae Johnson, WR Louisiana College

Southern University Laboratory School

Chris Allen -LB, Alabama

Shannon Forman, DL - Arizona State

Xavier Bell, WR - Northwestern

Zachary High School

Donovan Perkins - UTSA

Shyron White - SLU

Catholic High School

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB – LSU

Aaron Moffitt, DE – LSU

Ben Miles, FB – Nebraska

Zach Tom, OL – Wake Forest

Chris Cameron, TE – Army

Tre’ Square, DE – Southern

Jacob Martin, OL – Nicholls (Preferred Walk-On)

St. Amant High School

Briggs Bourgeois - Southern Miss

Patrick Wolfe - Houston Baptist

Hayden Mallory - So. Arkansas

Garett Stephens - Garden City CC