Signing Day 2017

BATON ROUGE - High school seniors across the Baton Rouge area will be committing to their chosen NCAA teams Wednesday for National Signing Day.
West Feliciana High School
Brent Williams - Army
Hunter Smith - ULM
Ronald Sims - Northwestern St.
Scotlandville High School
Levi Lewis, QB, Louisiana Lafayette
Donald Augusts, WR, Independence CC (Kansas)
Marcus Harris, LB, Independence CC (Kansas)
Marquis Britten, DB, University of Incarnate Word, TX
Richard Bates, OL (undecided)
Brian Thomas OL (undecided)
Plaquemine High School
Trey Williams, CB, NW St.
Abraham Delfin, OL, 1st generation natural born citizen, West Pt.
Kevin Dominque, RB (between Ball St. Incarnate Word, TX St. West Pt.)
Todd Harris DB - LSU
McKinley High School
Jarvais (jarvay) Robinson, DB, Trinity College
East Ascension High School
Adrian Ealy – Oklahoma OT
Justin Daniels SS, Hutchinson CC
Trevor Fleming OL, Grambling
Demontry Jacobs, DE, Grambling
Dylan Williams, DB, Pearl River CC
Gage Bourgeois, TE, Pearl River CC
Kennan Dunn, Independence, Trinity (Chicago)
Justin Harris DE, Baylor and others
Glen Oaks High School
Stadford Anderson, RB, Northwestern State (1st team all district)
Livonia High School
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Stephen Guidry, WR, Hinds CC (MS) Juco transfer to LSU, played at Livonia
Kendrick Paul, WR Jackson State
Jonathan Hawkins, DL - Midwestern State (TX)
Darryl Rogers, WR - Northwestern Oklahoma State
Derrick Wells, ATH - Northwestern Oklahoma State
Toliver Tripeaux, LB - Cumberland University, TN
Preferred Walk-ons
Christion Edwards, DB - Southeastern LA
Sheldon Nelson, OL, Grambling State
Nick DeRogers, DB, Grambling State
Dutchtown High School
Adam Sparks, CB–Missouri
Kyle Sarrazan, DL – Louisiana College
Christian Life Academy
Jacob Kibodi – Texas A&M
Jason Briggs – Texas Southern
Chase Williams – Grambling
Austin Ash – Millsaps
Billy Baker – Oklahoma Christian
Parkview Baptist High School
McKane Kinchen - Northwestern St.
Matthew Murla - USAF
Wade Simmons - LA College
Dauton Sibley - LA College
Trent Kavanaugh - Georgetown
Central High School
Dylan Fury, OL Louisiana College
Dontae Johnson, WR Louisiana College
Southern University Laboratory School
Chris Allen -LB, Alabama
Shannon Forman, DL - Arizona State
Xavier Bell, WR - Northwestern
Zachary High School
Donovan Perkins - UTSA
Shyron White - SLU
Catholic High School
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB – LSU
Aaron Moffitt, DE – LSU
Ben Miles, FB – Nebraska
Zach Tom, OL – Wake Forest
Chris Cameron, TE – Army
Tre’ Square, DE – Southern
Jacob Martin, OL – Nicholls (Preferred Walk-On)
St. Amant High School
Briggs Bourgeois - Southern Miss
Patrick Wolfe - Houston Baptist
Hayden Mallory - So. Arkansas
Garett Stephens - Garden City CC