86°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting at Waffle House on Sherwood Forest
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Police spent early Sunday morning investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 2300 block of S. Sherwood Forest.
Police said they were called to the Waffle House around 3:40 a.m. just north of I-12 at the Sherwood exit for a shooting in the parking lot.
There was at least one person shot, police said. Injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Police did not elaborate on if there were suspects in the case or what sparked the shooting.
News
BATON ROUGE - Police spent early Sunday morning investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four arrested overnight in deadly IHOP shooting, authorities continue search for fifth...
-
Cassidy hopeful bipartisan infrastructure plan can gain support after White House deal
-
Owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball meets with Livingston Parish Council over cease...
-
Crews dredge the New River Canal in Ascension Parish
-
City removing eyesores left behind by 2016 flood