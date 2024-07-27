Sheriff's office opens cold case in Discovery Channel series

IBERVILLE PARISH - Hollywood could help warm-up a woman's murder since the case has gone gold. The Discovery Channel has eyes on Iberville Parish, encouraging the sheirff's office to reopen a cold case dating back 18 years.

The murder of 34-year-old Eugenie Boisfontaine in 1997 was reopened August 3, 2015. Cameras following around detectives for Discovery Channel's true crime show "Killing Fields," detectives say these past few months of production have brought them closer to finding answers.

"We haven't made an arrest yet," said Major Ronnie Hebert.

Detectives say Boisfontaine was last seen around LSU's Lakes in 1997. She was considered missing for nearly three months until a woman found her body decomposing in Bayou Manchac, leaning up against a tree on the Iberville Parish side. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Iberville Parish Sheiriff's Detective Rodie Sanchez handled the case then and came out of retirement to reopen the case.

"There was no one particular person that stood out in the investigation as a strong suspect," said Hebert "Other than Derrick Todd Lee or Sean Vincent Gillis."

Boisfontaine's murder was in the wake of others. Investigators at the time wondered if her death was connected to someone else. Derrick Todd Lee and Sean Vincent Gillis are connected to a number of murders, making a run around Baton Rouge around the time of Boisfontaine's death.

During these last few months, investigators have new leads including new DNA uncovered during the filming of the show, heating up this cold case.

"Killing Fields" premieres Jan. 5 at 10/9c and will take viewers inside an active criminal investigation.