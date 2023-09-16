75°
Latest Weather Blog
Sept. 11 remembered throughout Baton Rouge area
Related Story
Several memorial events will be held in and around Baton Rouge as America honors the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
At the West Baton Rouge courthouse, a memorial will be held at 9:11 a.m..
The Prairieville Fire Department will hold a memorial program at 9:30 a.m. at its facility on LA-73.
The Athletes for Hope Student-Athletes in the Baton Rouge area are hosting a service day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc of Baton Rouge on Jefferson Highway.
Ascension Parish Fire District 1 is holding a memorial program at its main office on Airline Highway in Gonzales at 11:30 a.m..
The American legion will host a remembrance event at 3 p.m. at its post on Wooddale Boulevard.
News
Several memorial events will be held in and around Baton Rouge as America honors the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OJJ removes all teenagers from Angola facility despite hold on mandatory removal
-
Two found dead in Airline Highway motel room, cause of death unknown
-
Appeals court sides with state, temporarily halts juveniles' removal from Angola facility
-
Poor apartment conditions leave students unable to move into their units
-
Video catches woman stealing plants from outdoor seating area at Ponchatoula restaurant