Second West Feliciana High School student arrested in connection to gun that went off on school bus

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A second ninth-grade West Feliciana High School student was arrested in connection to a gun that was discharged on a school bus earlier in the week, West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

According to the sheriff, both 14-year-olds allegedly brought handguns to school Tuesday after agreeing to exchange weapons with one another. Spillman said that they had exchanged the guns during the school day and that there was no indication either intended to use the gun at school.

"Furthermore, both weapons had been reported stolen recently,” Spillman said.

After the exchange, one of the students boarded a bus to go home and the weapon discharged in his book sack, Spillman told WBRZ.

The pair are in custody awaiting a continued custody hearing.

Following the arrest, West Feliciana Parish Schools announced that they would have deputies on campus to assist their school resource officer.

"Next week, we will utilize metal detectors at the high school when students enter the building," the school district said. "Again, we will not tolerate threats to the safety of our students, employees, or families, and we will continue to evaluate our safety measures to protect our schools."