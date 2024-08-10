81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Second suspect turns self in to detectives for 2022 murder

BATON ROUGE - A second suspect turned himself in to police Wednesday for his reported involvement in the 2022 shooting death of a 66-year-old man

The original shooting happened in July 2022 and left 66-year-old Leslie Riley Jr. dead. One suspect in the shooting was arrested in December of 2023, but a second suspect, 20-year-old Bryce Collins, was arrested Wednesday after turning himself in. 

Collins was booked for first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon. 

Second suspect turns self in to detectives for 2022 murder
