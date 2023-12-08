66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for his involvement in 2022 shooting off Tennessee Street

1 hour 25 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, December 08 2023 Dec 8, 2023 December 08, 2023 4:03 PM December 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested one person for his involvement in a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in July 2022.

Police arrested Jordan Anderson, 18, for his involvement in the shooting for Leslie Riley, 66, in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street back in July 2022.

Trending News

Anderson was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days