Scotlandville Wins 4th Straight State Title

Scotlandville continued their dominance of Louisiana high school hoops with their 4th straight state title win beating St. Augustine 66-39.

Senior and Virginia signee Reece Beekman took home MVP honors with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

Despite the win, no fans were allowed inside Scotlandville's gym due to concerns over the Corona virus. Only certified personnel were allowed to view the game.

Saturday, March 14 2020

