Latest Weather Blog
Scotlandville High student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – A 17-year-old student at Scotlandville Magnet High School was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school just one week after a ninth-grader was arrested for firing several shots on the school's campus.
The School Drug Task Force with the assistance of The East Baton Rouge Constable K9 division conducted a random drug search at the school on Monday around 10:15 a.m. that led to the arrest of 17-year-old Quantae Kentrell Gray.
A black Glock 23 semi-automatic gun, loaded with eight rounds in the 13-round capacity magazine was found in Gray's backpack.
Gray was booked into the Parish Prison for charges of illegal carrying of a weapon on school property and violation of a weapon free zone.
Last Monday, Scotlandville High spent most of the day on lockdown after police say another ninth-grader fired several shots inside one of the school's breezeways. Jermaine Moore, 14, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students join in Free Speech Alley on one-year anniversary of Israel-Hamas...
-
Two arrested in shooting that killed 11-year-old, her uncle
-
Family and friends mourn Baton Rouge therapist Nicholas Abraham at Clarksdale funeral
-
Baton Rouge voters will set to vote on creation of city manager...
-
Pecue Lane on track to be finished in 2026; residents looking forward...