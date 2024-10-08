Scotlandville High student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

BATON ROUGE – A 17-year-old student at Scotlandville Magnet High School was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school just one week after a ninth-grader was arrested for firing several shots on the school's campus.

The School Drug Task Force with the assistance of The East Baton Rouge Constable K9 division conducted a random drug search at the school on Monday around 10:15 a.m. that led to the arrest of 17-year-old Quantae Kentrell Gray.

A black Glock 23 semi-automatic gun, loaded with eight rounds in the 13-round capacity magazine was found in Gray's backpack.

Gray was booked into the Parish Prison for charges of illegal carrying of a weapon on school property and violation of a weapon free zone.



Last Monday, Scotlandville High spent most of the day on lockdown after police say another ninth-grader fired several shots inside one of the school's breezeways. Jermaine Moore, 14, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.