81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Save 40 cents per gallon in Baton Rouge on Thursday

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Thursday is Circle K's Fuel Day ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and drivers can save 40 cents at the pump to celebrate. 

Participating Circle K locations in Baton Rouge will offer a 40 center per gallon discount for drivers to fuel up before any trips they may be taking this weekend. 

Additionally, there will be discounts on drinks inside any participating Circle K convenience stores. 

See participating locations here

News
Save 40 cents per gallon in Baton...
Save 40 cents per gallon in Baton Rouge on Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Thursday is Circle K's Fuel Day ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and drivers can save 40 cents... More >>
3 weeks ago Wednesday, May 22 2024 May 22, 2024 Wednesday, May 22, 2024 9:19:00 AM CDT May 22, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days