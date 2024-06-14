81°
Latest Weather Blog
Save 40 cents per gallon in Baton Rouge on Thursday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Thursday is Circle K's Fuel Day ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and drivers can save 40 cents at the pump to celebrate.
Participating Circle K locations in Baton Rouge will offer a 40 center per gallon discount for drivers to fuel up before any trips they may be taking this weekend.
Additionally, there will be discounts on drinks inside any participating Circle K convenience stores.
See participating locations here.
News
BATON ROUGE - Thursday is Circle K's Fuel Day ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and drivers can save 40 cents... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows