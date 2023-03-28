Latest Weather Blog
Saturday Afternoon Forecast
Related Story
Tomorrow will stay hot and humid with some showers.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight tonight a frontal boundary will stall out along the coast, this will give us some dense patchy fog to start your Sunday. There is a chance for some light spotty showers to be around early Sunday morning. Most people will stay completely dry. Temperatures will heat back into the mid-80s, and your rain chances will start to go up as the day goes on. The heavier rain will start up later in the afternoon and will hold just north of the WBRZ viewing area. There is a marginal level 1/5 risk for severe weather for areas north of I-12, and a slight level 2/5 risk for our Mississippi counties, and just north of our viewing area is a level 3/5 enhanced risk. The showers and storms will have the potential to become strong or even severe. The main threats are for gusty winds, large hail, and a spin up tornado. Be sure you have a way of getting information. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s for the start of your workweek.
Up Next: Into the start of your workweek, the rainy pattern will continue. Monday morning with start muggy with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Throughout the day, rain chances will increase and temperatures will top out in the low-80s. Tuesday morning will start with some rain. Showers and storms will be around the area before sunrise. A cold front will bring some drier and cooler weather back into the forecast by Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
