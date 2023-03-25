Saturday PM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine today, some changes start tomorrow

Tomorrow will stay hot and humid with some showers.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight tonight a frontal boundary will stall out along the coast, this will give us some dense patchy fog to start your Sunday. There is a chance for some light spotty showers to be around early Sunday morning. Most people will stay completely dry. Temperatures will heat back into the mid-80s, and your rain chances will start to go up as the day goes on. The heavier rain will start up later in the afternoon and will hold just north of the WBRZ viewing area. There is a marginal level 1/5 risk for severe weather for areas north of I-12, and a slight level 2/5 risk for our Mississippi counties, and just north of our viewing area is a level 3/5 enhanced risk. The showers and storms will have the potential to become strong or even severe. Be sure you have a way of getting information. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s for the start of your workweek.

Up Next: Into the start of your workweek, the rainy pattern will continue. Monday morning with start muggy with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Throughout the day, rain chances will increase and temperatures will top out in the low-80s. Tuesday morning will start with some rain. Showers and storms will be around the area before sunrise. A cold front will bring some drier and cooler weather back into the forecast by Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.