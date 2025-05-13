Saints QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Derek Carr is retiring from the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday that Carr, an 11-year NFL veteran, decided it was in the best interests of his family and the Saints organization to retire from the NFL.

Carr was entering the third season of a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints.

Derek Carr has announced his retirement.



In late March, while ramping up his preparation for the 2025 season, Derek experienced pain in his right shoulder. It was his first time throwing a football at significant volume since recovering from both a concussion and left hand… pic.twitter.com/SrcJEzDDnU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 10, 2025

As Carr was preparing for the 2025 season, medical scans showed Carr had a labral tear and degenerative damages to his rotator cuff, according to the Saints.

"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said in a release. "For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials, and especially the fans who made this journey so special."

Carr played in 27 games the last two seasons for New Orleans. Over Carr's 11-season NFL career, he threw for 41,245 yards and 275 touchdowns.

The Saints drafted quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft last month.