Safe area provided for people selling, buying from online venues

DENHAM SPRINGS - There's a safe spot for people to buy or sell items from Craigslist or other online venues. The Denham Springs Police Department parking lot and lobby will serve as a safe spot, 24/7.

Mayor Gerard Landry says Denham Springs has joined other cities that offer its police departments for the "Safe Transaction Initiative."

While there have been no crimes in Denham Springs associated with Craigslist, Landry says, "Surely we could be proactive instead of reactive."

Craigslist is an online database that doesn't involve shipping. For example, a person finds an item they like online, responds the post and if a sale works out, items can exchange hands.

Landry says there might be a danger when meeting a stranger, whether it be at your home or at an unfamiliar location. The Denham Springs Police Department will act as a safe area for people to meet.

"Stop and think about it," said Landry. "You think a criminal wants to go to the police department?"

Police officers will not participate in the transaction, but the safe environment will be available for anyone to use.

The Denham Springs Police Department is located at 447 Lamm Street.