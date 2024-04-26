Ready, set, read! Drop-off for Brandi's Book Drive starts Wednesday morning

68°
BATON ROUGE - Readers, rejoice: Brandi's Book Drive is happening Wednesday!

The book drive's goal is help gather books for children's home libraries. Not every child has ready access to books that may interest them, and reading is a key component of academic and social success. 

By donating to the book drive, you could provide a book for a child in need. 

Drop-off will be held at Essential Credit Union in Towne Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The drive will accept books for children K-8. 

For more information on how to donate, click here

