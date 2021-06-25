Public forum on LSU Lakes project

BATON ROUGE – There have been discussions on improving the university lakes system for years, and plans are finally starting to move forward.

Invasive species and algae have taken over the waters. Monday night, those with the University Lakes Project LLC will be updating the public on the project and asking for input.

“How are they going to build up the shore lines?” Matt Thomas asked.

Thomas plans to attend the open house. He and other volunteers clean out the lakes from time to time, and he has some concerns.

“I’m afraid they are going to take all of this [alligator weed], chop it up and all the seeds and reintroduce it into the lakes and spread it and make it worse,” Thomas said.

The project goal is to create a more sustainable lakes system. Crews have already begun collecting soil samples before dredging the lakes. The project will also add extensive landscaping improvements.

“If they pull this off it’s going to be really nice,” Thomas said.

The designs have not been finalized. That’s where the public comes into play. The meeting start at 6 p.m. on Monday. People can either attend in person at BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park or through Zoom.