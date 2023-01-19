Prosecutors ready to review criminal case against sheriff's office employee accused of stealing

PORT ALLEN - Despite a months-long investigation into missing money at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a department employee has not yet faced any criminal charges even though sources say she confessed to stealing the funds.

Mandy Miller was paid more than $70,000 to process traffic ticket payments at the WBRSO. Sources said at least $150,000 of the department's money is missing.

The FBI joined the investigation as the State Legislative Auditor's office was also conducting an investigation. Sources said the feds were looking into whether funds from traffic citations were stolen that were issued through a federal grant.

"When the file comes in, I'm going to do my job," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Clayton said his office can't do anything until a report comes in.

"I do not plan on convening a grand jury on this one if the evidence is strong," Clayton said. "This is a case I can make a call on my own. If it's evidence that is clear cut, then I don't need a grand jury to make it. I need the evidence to prosecute. I need to show the fraud, how the fraud took place, under what circumstances."

The State Legislative Auditor has remained tight-lipped about the investigation, but said it remains ongoing. No time frame was provided on when it would be completed.

However, Clayton said two weeks ago he was promised he would have a report in a few days. He has not received one.

"Take a $150,000 or more of someone else's money, that's a huge breach of trust," Clayton said.