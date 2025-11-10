41°
Ponchatoula man arrested for alleged human trafficking, sex crimes against 2 teenagers

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula man was arrested for alleged human trafficking and sex crimes against two teenagers.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it was tipped off that 22-year-old Cadarius Mosely, III, had sexually abused and made sexual advances towards two teenagers.

Mosely was booked on three counts of oral sexual battery, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of human trafficking.

TPSO said detectives believe there could be more victims due to Mosely's involvement in the local sports community. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about crimes connected to Mosely to contact its juvenile division at 985-902-2011.

