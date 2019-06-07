Police unit damaged in BRPD overnight chase

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a Baton Rouge Police Department unit was damaged during a police chase Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m. an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. A chase ensued.

Things ended after the officer lost control of their police unit and crashed into a utility pole on Linden Street near West Brookstown.

The individuals who lead law enforcement on the chase managed to escape capture.

No further information was provided.