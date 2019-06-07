80°
Police unit damaged in BRPD overnight chase
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a Baton Rouge Police Department unit was damaged during a police chase Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m. an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. A chase ensued.
Things ended after the officer lost control of their police unit and crashed into a utility pole on Linden Street near West Brookstown.
The individuals who lead law enforcement on the chase managed to escape capture.
No further information was provided.
