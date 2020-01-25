Police: Murder of homeless man in mid-city connected to double-murder of homeless couple

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the death of a homeless man whose body was found near North 18th and Convention Street, may be connected to a double-murder that occurred earlier this month.

On Friday morning, just before 11 a.m., police found the body of 50-year-old Tony Williams on the front porch of a home, shot to death. Williams was killed by a single gun shot.

Both Police Chief Murphy Paul and EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore were among the many officials who responded to the incident.

In a Friday evening press conference, Police Chief Murphy Paul addressed the fatal shooting, saying investigators believe the deceased man's killing is connected to the Dec. 13th murder of a homeless couple found shot to death under the North Boulevard overpass in downtown Baton Rouge.

"Both investigations are active, and no specific information will be released until it’s prudent to do so," Paul said.

Williams' body was found only two blocks away from where the couple was killed. Both killings also occurred by St. Vincent de Paul.

“It’s kind of hard to put any of this into words, because it’s shocking. Why would anyone target someone who’s vulnerable and homeless," Michael Acaldo, Director of St. Vincent de Paul said.

Acaldo said that the two incidents have homeless people at his shelter on edge.

"I think they are concerned because you’ve got to remember a good percentage of them are suffering from mental illness, addiction. And when you’re suffering, especially from mental illness, sometimes that does create a challenge relative to something like this happening," Acaldo said.

Chief Paul said several agencies are working to solve the murders; the departments involved include, the Louisiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

As authorities proceed with their investigation, additional details related to the identity of the victim and suspect(s) will be released.