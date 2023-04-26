Police: Man on the run after shooting sisters at family gathering; one dead, another hospitalized

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed and her sister was badly wounded after their brother allegedly shot them during an argument Sunday night.

Officials said the shooting happened near the corner of Geronimo Street and Ozark Street around 10 p.m..

The coroner identified the woman killed Sunday as Kevineisha McDowell, 18. The Baton Rouge Police Department said her 27-year-old sister Anntaesha was also shot and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The shooter became upset and shot two sisters, killing one. The other is fighting for her life in the hospital," BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Sources say their brother is the gunman.

"We had a number of witnesses there and other family members when this incident occurred, so we do have information on the shooter. We haven't released his name at this time. It is a male suspect we are looking for. We are hoping that he turns himself in," McKneely said.

WBRZ learned Monday the family was gathered to honor another brother, Kevin Dunn Jr., who was shot and killed just last Thursday.

"It's a tragic situation. They were actually there celebrating the life of somebody else who had been shot and killed."

People close to the situation tell us Kevineisha had just given birth two months ago. Anntaesha has three children of her own and has been looking after her seven siblings since their mother died in 2016.

As of late Monday, Anntaesha remained in critical condition.