89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating after van reportedly crashed into pawn shop

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.

News
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline...
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early... More >>
2 days ago Monday, September 19 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Monday, September 19, 2022 7:17:00 AM CDT September 19, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days