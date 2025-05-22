67°
Police arrest woman as accessory to murder, allegedly helped hide accused killer

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Police officers arrested a woman who allegedly hid her nephew, an accused killer, following the death of a 40-year-old man in April. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that 37-year-old Hazel Mancusi-Ungaro helped 19-year-old Joshua Mancusi-Ungaro hide from police after the death of Kevin Evans. 

WBRZ previously reported that Evans was found dead in his Geronimo Street home on April 6. Hazel Mancusi-Ungaro's nephew, Joshua Mancusi-Ungaro, was arrested April 17 and booked into jail for second-degree murder. 

A month later, Hazel Mancusi-Ungaro was picked up in Krotz Springs and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. 

