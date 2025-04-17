Police arrest teenager for alleged involvement in shooting death of 40-year-old man

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a teenager for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a home on Geronimo Street on Apr. 6. When officers arrived, they found a man, 40-year-old Kevin Dale Evans, dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Some of Evans' friends went to his home to do a wellness check when his friends found him dead.

Wednesday night, officers arrested 19-year-old Joshua Mancusi-Ungaro for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Mancusi-Ungaro was arrested and booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.