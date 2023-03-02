Plaquemine teacher aide accused of sexually abusing teen

PLAQUEMINE- A teacher's aide in Plaquemine is in hot water tonight, accused of two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

That employee also helped out with the band. When allegations surfaced he was fired.

Erwin Marionneaux is accused of touching a 15-year-old and sending her inappropriate text messages.

It was inside the walls of Plaquemine High where investigators say Marionneaux met his victim.

Her family's attorney says it was good parenting that uncovered the relationship.

"Her mother doing what parents do, checking her phone and messages, and the mother looked and was able to view text messages between her daughter who was 14-years-old and Mr. Marrioneaux," Shannon Battiste said.

Battiste provided some of the disturbing text messages to the WBRZ Investigative Unit. (EM stands for Erwin Marionneaux.)

EM- "That's what you got on now?"

VICTIM- "Yea"

EM- "Not short enough"

VICTIM- "Lol that's short enough"

EM- "Sleepy?"

VICTIM- "No"

EM- "Horny?"

VICTIM- "No, cuz you haven't satisfied me"

EM- "Lol thAt what you want"

"I'm not going to say a ladies man because these were little girls," Battiste said. "He was a lover of little girls."

Paperwork obtained by the Investigative Unit shows Marionneaux is accused of touching the victim in her private area. He also is accused of transmitting improper communication depicting lewd and lascivious conduct.

"He breached a duty he had with her and towards all kids," Battiste said. "When you send your kids to school, you don't expect them to engage in sexual relationships with a teacher."

Marionneaux didn't answer the door at his Brusly home Monday. Tonight, prosecutors are in the process of building their case against him on the criminal side.