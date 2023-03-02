Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine teacher aide accused of sexually abusing teen
PLAQUEMINE- A teacher's aide in Plaquemine is in hot water tonight, accused of two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
That employee also helped out with the band. When allegations surfaced he was fired.
Erwin Marionneaux is accused of touching a 15-year-old and sending her inappropriate text messages.
It was inside the walls of Plaquemine High where investigators say Marionneaux met his victim.
Her family's attorney says it was good parenting that uncovered the relationship.
"Her mother doing what parents do, checking her phone and messages, and the mother looked and was able to view text messages between her daughter who was 14-years-old and Mr. Marrioneaux," Shannon Battiste said.
Battiste provided some of the disturbing text messages to the WBRZ Investigative Unit. (EM stands for Erwin Marionneaux.)
