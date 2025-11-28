59°
Pedestrian struck and killed near BRG's Mid-City Campus

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed near Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus on Wednesday evening, according to authorities. 

It is currently unknown how the crash occurred.

Be aware of traffic near Florida Boulevard. 

