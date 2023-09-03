Overturned tractor-trailer causes lane closures on I-10 East at LA-30

GONZALES - I-10 East was closed near LA-30 as crews worked to clear an overturned tractor-trailer from the road.

Just minutes after noon, traffic officials announced all lanes were back open after lanes had remained closed Friday morning. Traffic congestion remained backed up around five miles at the time LA DOTD announced the reopening of all lanes.

Lane closures remained in effect throughout the morning as crews worked to recover the vehicle and clear debris from the roadway. Spilled diesel and dumped cargo added time to the overall cleanup operations.

The above aerial images were captured by a drone operator from Atmosphere Aerial. Paul of Atmosphere Aerial reported that he and the crew were stuck in the bumper-to-bumper traffic resulting from the overturned big-rig while on their way to a film shoot in New Orleans. Delays were bad enough that the crew had time to get out, put their drone up and capture some video of the overturned vehicle.



A Gonzales PD spokesperson said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.