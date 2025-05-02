Latest Weather Blog
Over two dozen people identified in Springfield High vandalism investigation
Related Story
SPRINGFIELD - Parish school leaders have identified 31 people allegedly involved in a vandalism incident that left Springfield High School trashed and damaged.
Officials said the vandalism incident was meant to be a "prank" by the 28 students who were involved, but it caused disruptions to school the next morning as employees were forced to clean up what they could before returning to work as normal.
Those students are being disciplined based on the severity of their participation, officials said.
Pictures from the school showed windows smashed and graffiti covering some of the school's walls.
At this time, no one involved is facing criminal charges. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said it would yield to the disciplinary measures set forth by the school system.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
This week in history: The flood of 1977
-
2une In Previews: Inspiration Day to celebrate new resource center coming to...
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title