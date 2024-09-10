One Tank Trips: Throw Dat Dirt ATV Park

BATON ROUGE - On this week’s episode of One Tank Trips, WBRZ’s Falon Brown visited Throw Dat Dirt, the only family-owned ATV park in the capital area.

Co-owner Stephanie Allen says her journey began when she and her husband were looking for a place for their sons to safely ride four-wheelers, but what she found was inaccessible.

“It was very far away... You had to have your own ATV. It was expensive and so we didn’t do it,” Allen said.

Allen was deterred by the rambunctious nature of the other 4-wheel trail experiences in south Louisiana. She also noticed a gap in the community for this type of recreational activity.

“We [saw] people driving ATVs on the road… They were actually driving ATVs across the Mississippi River Bridge. I’m like, these people have nowhere to ride, there’s nowhere close, there’s nowhere safe,” she said.

Allen saw a golden opportunity and took matters into her own hands, creating Throw Dat Dirt in October 2022.

Her husband, Louis, used his background in professional construction to clear trails along a 35-commercial acre property they already owned. Allen says her boys were able to pick up useful trade skills such as carpentry from their father when they built a stage on the property to be used for concerts.

Located near the Baton Rouge airport and the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo, Throw Dat Dirt is a convenient way to experience ATV rides in a safe, controlled environment. Allen is proud to provide a place for adventures in her community.

“We are very proud of the fact that we are making our community a safe and decent place to live, work and play,” Allen said.

Just a few months shy of Throw Dat Dirt’s second anniversary, the Allens have big plans for a celebration. They plan to host Metro Rouge Fest which features food vendors, musical performances and family fun in October.

Trail rides can be booked through the website and are by appointment only.