One Tank Trips: Mrs. Heather's Strawberry Patch

HAMMOND - Mrs. Heather's Strawberry Patch is open for the season, and visitors are coming out to pick berries and enjoy activities across 12 acres.

The patch has been operating for 25 years. Heather Hughes runs it with a focus on making the experience hands-on for families and school groups.

"Everything we do is about the kids," Hughes said. "We do a story time with the school kids and tell them the different stages of growing strawberries."

Hughes said her husband's grandparents grew strawberries, and the family decided to continue the tradition. The patch is now open to the public for picking.

Visitors can pick as many strawberries as they want. Julie Gamberelle brought her grandchildren for the first time.

"We wanted to do something," Gamberelle said. "I call it full day with the grandkids, take them out, experience something new."

The patch offers more than just picking. Hughes said there is face painting, a play area and story books hanging on the fences.

There is also a large jumping area for children. Barbie Aucoin said the variety of activities stands out.

"I just feel like Mrs. Heather's goes all out for activities for the kids to do," Aucoin said.

The patch also sells strawberry smoothies, chocolate-covered strawberries and strawberry shortcake.

Hughes plants and prepares the patch throughout the year to keep it ready for visitors each season.