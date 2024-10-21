ONE TANK TRIPS: Corn Maze at Burden

BATON ROUGE - For 15 years, the Corn Maze at Burden has been a fall favorite in the capital area.

Located at the LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens off Essen Lane, this four-acre corn maze is a sure way to ring in the Halloween season without any fear! You won't be chased through the maze by any chainsaw-wielding maniacs or monsters-- the scariest thing here are the scarecrows.

“One of the most fun things to see was all the families coming out, and they all had their little fall outfits and they’re all ready to take fun pictures and it’s just so fun to see," Malorey Uzee, Communications Coordinator for the LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens, said.

Aside from the corn maze, you'll find food and beverage vendors, a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hay mountain, tractor rides and a playground for children. Although the layout caters mostly to young kids, people of all ages can find something fun to do here.

We have a lot of people who are 20-somethings, 30-somethings, 40-somethings, whatever age, no kids involved, that have a great time too. So it’s a little bit for everybody," Bridget Laborde, Development Director for the LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens, said.

Due to its popularity, the Corn Maze at Burden now only offers their experience in increments of two hours and only on Saturdays.

Laborde advises families to come prepared. The maze is large, so you'll need walking shoes and a water bottle-- especially if it's a warmer day.

As mentioned, the corn maze is only open on Saturdays with the last day being October 26. That night, the maze will be open for a special closing celebration that will also feature a live band.

Click here for ticket information.

Where should we go next? Send suggestions to onetanktrips@wbrz.com