88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person taken to hospital after shooting at Baton Rouge McDonald's

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — A shooting at a Baton Rouge McDonald's that left one injured happened after a verbal fight became physical, Baton Rouge Police said. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. 

Authorities say, after the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once. The shooter then left the scene before officials could arrive. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

No other information is available at this time. 

News
Shooting at McDonald's happened after verbal fight...
Shooting at McDonald's happened after verbal fight turned physical, officials say
BATON ROUGE — A shooting at a Baton Rouge McDonald's that left one injured happened after a verbal fight became... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, May 25 2025 May 25, 2025 Sunday, May 25, 2025 11:39:00 AM CDT May 25, 2025
One person taken to hospital after shooting...
One person taken to hospital after shooting at Baton Rouge McDonald's
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened at McDonald's on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.... More >>
3 days ago Saturday, May 24 2025 May 24, 2025 Saturday, May 24, 2025 1:28:00 PM CDT May 24, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days