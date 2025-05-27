One person taken to hospital after shooting at Baton Rouge McDonald's

BATON ROUGE — A shooting at a Baton Rouge McDonald's that left one injured happened after a verbal fight became physical, Baton Rouge Police said.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities say, after the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once. The shooter then left the scene before officials could arrive.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.