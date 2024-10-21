79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead after early-morning crash on Highway 30 in Geismar

Related Story

GEISMAR - A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 early Tuesday morning in Ascension Parish.

The crash happened on Highway 30 between LA-3115 and Gateway Drive. William Kaufman, 32, was driving on Highway 30. At the same time, an Infiniti was also driving on the highway in the opposite direction. 

For reasons yet unclear, Kaufman's vehicle veered into the opposing lane and collided head-on with the Infiniti. Tina Gettridge, the 32-year-old front passenger riding with Kaufman, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Kaufman and the driver of the Infiniti were also injured and taken to the hospital. 

Highway 30 was closed in both directions while officials worked to cleared up the crash. Highway 30 was closed for hours Tuesday morning while clean-up efforts took place. 

Related Images

News
One person dead after early-morning crash on...
One person dead after early-morning crash on Highway 30 in Geismar
GEISMAR - A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 early Tuesday morning in Ascension... More >>
5 days ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 Tuesday, October 15, 2024 12:16:00 PM CDT October 15, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days