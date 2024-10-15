85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead after early-morning crash on Highway 30 in Geismar

2 hours 22 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 October 15, 2024 12:16 PM October 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GEISMAR - A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 early Tuesday morning in Ascension Parish.

The crash happened on Highway 30 between LA-3115 and Gateway Drive. William Kaufman, 32, was driving on Highway 30. At the same time, an Infiniti was also driving on the highway in the opposite direction. 

For reasons yet unclear, Kaufman's vehicle veered into the opposing lane and collided head-on with the Infiniti. Tina Gettridge, the 32-year-old front passenger riding with Kaufman, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Kaufman and the driver of the Infiniti were also injured and taken to the hospital. 

Trending News

Highway 30 was closed in both directions while officials worked to cleared up the crash. Highway 30 was closed for hours Tuesday morning while clean-up efforts took place. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days