91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed, two airlifted from wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish

Related Story

LETTSWORTH - One person was killed and two others — including a child — were airlifted from a wreck on La. 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Sunday. 

State Police said 36-year-old Brittany L. Hughes of Hornbeck died after a pick-up truck hit her sedan head-on shortly before 7 p.m. along La. 1 near La. 15 in Lettsworth.

Hughes had three children in the car at the time of the crash. Troopers said the children suffered minor injuries. One of the kids and the other driver — who was thrown from his truck—were airlifted from the wreck. 

Troopers said the driver who caused the wreck was suspected to be impaired. None of the occupants in either car were wearing seatbelts. 

Related Images

News
One killed, two airlifted from wreck in...
One killed, two airlifted from wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish
LETTSWORTH - One person was killed and two others — including a child — were airlifted from a wreck on... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 24 2024 Jun 24, 2024 Monday, June 24, 2024 11:18:00 AM CDT June 24, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days