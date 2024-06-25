One killed, two airlifted from wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish

LETTSWORTH - One person was killed and two others — including a child — were airlifted from a wreck on La. 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Sunday.

State Police said 36-year-old Brittany L. Hughes of Hornbeck died after a pick-up truck hit her sedan head-on shortly before 7 p.m. along La. 1 near La. 15 in Lettsworth.

Hughes had three children in the car at the time of the crash. Troopers said the children suffered minor injuries. One of the kids and the other driver — who was thrown from his truck—were airlifted from the wreck.

Troopers said the driver who caused the wreck was suspected to be impaired. None of the occupants in either car were wearing seatbelts.