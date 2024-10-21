79°
One hurt in shooting along Avenue A
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting along Avenue A on Sunday night.
Officials said the shooting happened along Avenue A near Woodpecker Street shortly after 6 p.m.
The condition of the victim and what led to the shooting is unclear. No more information was immediately available.
