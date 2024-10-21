79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt in shooting along Avenue A

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting along Avenue A on Sunday night. 

Officials said the shooting happened along Avenue A near Woodpecker Street shortly after 6 p.m. 

The condition of the victim and what led to the shooting is unclear. No more information was immediately available. 

News
One hurt in shooting along Avenue A
One hurt in shooting along Avenue A
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting along Avenue A on Sunday night. ... More >>
1 week ago Sunday, October 13 2024 Oct 13, 2024 Sunday, October 13, 2024 8:05:00 PM CDT October 13, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days