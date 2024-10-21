76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead, another injured after shooting in Gramercy

LUTCHER - Deputies are seeking information on a shooting that left one dead and another injured Tuesday night.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Highway 44.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment. One died at the hospital, while another was airlifted to another hospital, according to emergency services. The information of the person who died is not being released at this time.

Deputies say a suspect vehicle was located in an eastbound lane on the Veterans Memorial Bridge with damage from gunfire. Deputies also received information that four males got out of the vehicle and left on foot, but SJPSO did not locate anyone.

If anyone has any information, contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2209 or (225) 562-2200.

