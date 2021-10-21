One dead after shooting at motel on Airline Highway Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a transgender prostitute at a Baton Rouge motel earlier this week.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway. There, police found 28-year-old Darrel Berryman dead from a gunshot. In the arrest records, police say Berryman was a "transvestite" working as a prostitute out of the motel room.

Through witness accounts and surveillance video, investigators learned that the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Dedrick Butler, had entered Berryman's motel room just after 1 a.m. Monday. Police say a friend of Berryman then arrived at the motel but hid after he heard a gunshot come from inside the room. Butler was then seen on surveillance video, leaving the room and taking off in his vehicle.

While investigating the victim's phone, police found recent messages from Butler. Officers were then able to track down Butler's vehicle and take him into custody.

During questioning, Butler admitted to going into the motel room armed with a gun at the time of the shooting. However, he denies that he's the one who shot Berryman.

Butler was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a weapon with an obliterated serial number.