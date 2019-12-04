Latest Weather Blog
OMV still working at limited capacity, Monday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Workers with the Office of Motor Vehicles remain in anticipation of their computer system returning to a fully operational state.
As of Monday, officials with the department say workers are still limited in what they're able to process.
At this time they are only capable of handing out driver’s licenses and ID’s.
Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain spoke to WBRZ regarding recovery efforts, saying, " Everything is pretty much the same (as last week). OTS is doing it's best to correct issues. But it's such a big task to do to a 40 year old system. Hopefully we will be better than we were before."
Last week, the department reopened after working tirelessly to reboot systems affected by a statewide cyberware attack.
WBRZ will continue to track the OMV’s progress as it works to return to a fully functioning state.
