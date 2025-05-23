Oldest Louisiana World War II veteran, Gonzales resident dies Sunday at 105

GONZALES - The oldest World War II veteran in Louisiana, Gail Richardson, died on Sunday. He was 105 years old.

Richardson served with the U.S. Army during the war, was born in St. Amant and lived in Gonzales. He also was half of one of the world's longest married couples. Gail Richardson and his wife Marjorie "Patsy" Naquin Richardson were married for nearly 82 years before she died in 2022. The couple saw all 50 states during their time together, an obituary said.

The couple started a family that grew to three kids, 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

An accomplished carpenter, the veteran was also an ardent LSU football fan, spending fall weekends in Death Valley or on the road. Gail Richardson was also a deacon at Brookstown Baptist Church, starting when the church broke ground until it closed in 1992.

Gail Richardson is to buried at Green Oaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge around 1 p.m. Friday. His visitation is at 10 a.m. at Green Oaks Chapel. Richardson will be honored with full military honors and the funeral will be attended by the Patriot Guard Freedom Riders.