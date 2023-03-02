72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials investigating reported shooting at apartment complex off Government Street

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting off Government Street Tuesday morning. 

Sources say the shooting happened at the Goodwood Place Apartments shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police were seen taping off a portion of the parking lot.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was unclear. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

News
Officials investigating shooting at apartment complex off...
Officials investigating shooting at apartment complex off Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting off Government Street Tuesday morning. Sources say the shooting happened... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 28 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Tuesday, February 28, 2023 9:14:00 AM CST February 28, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days