72°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating reported shooting at apartment complex off Government Street
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting off Government Street Tuesday morning.
Sources say the shooting happened at the Goodwood Place Apartments shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police were seen taping off a portion of the parking lot.
One person was injured and taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was unclear.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
News
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting off Government Street Tuesday morning. Sources say the shooting happened... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 50 cameras going up around Baton Rouge as part of...
-
LSU releases statement after Olivia Dunne's viral TikTok promoting AI essay writer
-
Seafood restaurant on Scotland Avenue consumed by flames early Wednesday
-
Garbage costs go up this month in EBR
-
Multiple massage parlors closed after being raided by sheriff's office for prostitution
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs